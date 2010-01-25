Paris Fashion Week: Best Celebrity Sightings!

Whether it be in New York, London, Milan or in this case, Paris, everyone comes out for Fashion Week runways. The fashion savvy, the fashion victims, the reporters, the models, the admirers, the haters, and most anticipated of them all — the celebrities.

Celebrity sightings are, in our opinion, the only thing that could rival the clothes coming out on the runways. With Paris Men’s Fashion Week immediately followed by the Couture shows, the sightings last week and over the weekend were especially entertaining. Here, our favorite stars taking residence in Paris right now.

1. Kylie Minogue and Maggie Cheung at Christian Dior (pictured above)

Australian songstress Kylie Minogue (second to the right) and actress Maggie Cheung (far right) were spotted front row, admiring Christian Dior‘s latest creations at the haute couture runway show on January 25, 2010.



2. Kanye West, Amber Rose, Chris Brown, at Kris Van Assche



Video vixen Amber Rose (far left) and notorious VMA speaker Kanye West (second from the right) were spotted admiring the latest in menswear by designer Kris Van Assche. Fallen hip-hop star Chris Brown (far right)was seen accompanying the couple at the show. Amber and Kanye were also seen at the runways of Lanvin and Louis Vuitton.

3. Dita Von Teese at Dior



Burlesque star and notorious corset-wearing vixen Dita Von Teese was spotted at the Christian Dior runway show in Paris looking sharp (and a bit dominatrix-like) in all black.



