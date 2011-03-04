Paris Fashion Week Behind the Scenes: Backstage, Underage

There’s just something so lovely about Paris. Even amidst so much drama not the Couture kind the last leg of Fashion Month is just as lovely as expected.
Take a trip backstage to see Freja at Balmain, Ann D’s feather moment, Hanne lounge and Zac Posen play an American in Paris.
Photo: ImaxTree
Freja Beha Erichsen backstage at Balmain
Feathers at Ann Demeulemeester
Just a couple of birds...
Sophisticated beauty at Nina Ricci
Saskia de Brauw goes bold at Rick Owens
Gorgeous leopard and peach
Hanne Gaby Odiele lounging at Dries Van Noten
Zac Posen pre-show with Vlada Roslyakova
The first look at Crystal Renn on any runway this season.