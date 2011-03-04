StyleCaster
Paris Fashion Week Behind the Scenes: Backstage, Underage

Kerry Pieri
by
There’s just something so lovely about Paris. Even amidst so much drama not the Couture kind the last leg of Fashion Month is just as lovely as expected.

Take a trip backstage to see Freja at Balmain, Ann D’s feather moment, Hanne lounge and Zac Posen play an American in Paris.

Freja Beha Erichsen backstage at Balmain

Feathers at Ann Demeulemeester

Coret details at Ann D.

Just a couple of birds...

Covert brids...

Sophisticated beauty at Nina Ricci

Saskia de Brauw goes bold at Rick Owens

50s hats at Rochas

More Rochas...

Gorgeous leopard and peach

Hanne Gaby Odiele lounging at Dries Van Noten

Mixed prints

And orange at Dries

Cool sunnies

Some bootie

Zac Posen pre-show with Vlada Roslyakova

Reptilian glam beauty

Coco, Jourdan and Karlie

The first look at Crystal Renn on any runway this season.

