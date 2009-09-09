Paris Talk: Top 10 Fashion’s Night Out Events

StyleCaster is taking over the world, not just the United States, so we feel it’s neccesary to include a bit about the Fashion’s Night Out events going on across the pond. If you can’t make it to the NYC events because you’re overseas, that’s not a problem; FNO is reaching out to all the fashion world capitals. For a complete list of locations, visit FashionsNightOut.com…and if you’re in Paris, join me in the 8me arrondisement, on Avenue Montaigne at 7pm tomorrow to kick off the night as we make a round through the following boutiques:

1. Akris is hosting a cocktail party, equipped with DJ and raffle, for a dress worth over $3,000…or 2,000 Euros if we’re speaking in European currency.

2. No time for makeup? No problem. Barbara Bui plus Bobbi Brown and Creme de la Mer will host a cocktail party that will feature a makeup bar at the Barbara Bui boutique on Avenue Montaigne.

3. Who needs Paris Fashion Week tickets when Blumarine is hosting their own free fashion show from 7 to 10:30pm.

4. Bonpoint‘s boutique will feature a cocktail party (surprise, surprise) plus photo exhibition compliments of the very talented French fashion photographer Stephane Feugere.

5. Cartier‘s enormous boutique will feature live entertainment (singer Ilhem) and three clairvoyants… plus Vogue Japan fashion photo exhibition.

6. Chanel is hosting a simple cocktail party and special boutique display…sounds dull, right? Wrong. Karl Lagerfeld never disappoints; this is something you should learn right now.

7. Dior will also be hosting very special display, by French Vogue.

7. Fashion and art are truly colliding in Paris, Emanuel Ungaro’s version of FNO will include an exhibition a la photographer Steve Hiett.

8. Kenzo is cool in Europe, especially when co-hosted by French Vogue and a Russian-themed (spiked) tea party.

9. Loro Piana will launch their new Goyard-esque made-to-order concept, plus champagne at their boutique.

10. Louis Vuitton and Guerlain are joining forces to host a cocktail party and makeup bar. We’ll get drunk and then apply makeup. Why not? When in France…

11. Valentino will host a cocktail party and live DJ, Eventhough Mr. Valentino is no longer designing and the house has experienced a lot of transition and drama in the last two years, they’ve always maintained an air of elegance and have never disappointed before. I’ll be there, clad in red silk dress.

12. Manoush, the Hamsa-loving company, will feature a cotton-candy stall (for you, Manoush, the fashion world will eat an influx of sugar) and a photo stand…because who doesn’t love a photo-op?

13. Zadig & Voltaire featuring DJ Street Lab, enough said.

14. Boutiques throwing petit cocktail parties include: Bulgari, Zilli, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Chrome Hearts and Celine.

[WWD]

Ok, so that was more like a top 20 list than a top 10 list. The point is: turn that frown upside down, strap on some heels, and wear your brightest shade of red lipstick. You have your own FNO to attend. A demain, mes amis.