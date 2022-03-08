These Paris Street Style Looks Are Fashion Month’s Pièce De Résistance

Scroll To See More Images

If “Seasons of Love” from the hit musical RENT breaks down how many minutes measure a year, then street style roundups break down how many outfits measure fashion month. And after weeks filled with a rainbow of colors in New York City, moody trench coats in London and edgy leather in Milan, Parisian street style finally takes center stage.

Each city has brought its own twists to this season’s street style roundups, but out of all the weeks in Fashion Month’s glamorous lineup, Paris is the créme de la créme of chic, with the world’s top brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel all presenting collections. Many designers dress their more important show attendees, so Paris street style photos are a great indicator of what trends we can expect to see in the upcoming months.

For example, Kim Kardashian was dressed by Balenciaga (to answer the question of “what is a muse?”) and wore head-to-toe caution tape with the Hourglass Top Handle bag and sport sunglasses. Minutes later, Balenciaga sent the look down the runway.

While a full Balenciaga look is way out of an everyday budget, other street style moments serve as incredible inspo for spring fashion, especially since Paris is beginning to grow warmer. Paris has spring fever, and it has made everyone go mad for plaid. Plaid is a popular choice for blazers, blouses, jackets and mini skirts, which indicates that it will be a go-to fabric this season. That said, Parisians wouldn’t be caught dead cosplaying as schoolgirls (unless your name is Madeline) so their version of plaid is more elevated—think more boardroom, less classroom.

Maximalist dressing was very popular in New York City and London, but the looks in Paris are more understated with a strong focus on basics. Wide-leg denim and leather trench coats served as the base for many street style outfits. But basic shouldn’t be mistaken for boring, as each look pays great attention to detail—butterflies sketched on dark-wash jeans, a bright accent bags and even fur heels are commonplace.

Keep scrolling for the best looks from Paris Fashion Week worthy of saving as wardrobe inspo—if you can’t book a trip to Paris, you can at least dress for one.

Monochrome Suiting

Yellow Plaid

Denim Vest

Western Trench

Geometric Set

Quilted Jacket

Vintage City Bag

Accordion Maxi

Graphic T-Shirt

Canadian Tuxedo

Coordinating Plaid

Oversized Knits

Pastel Pants

Statement Shoulders

Cowboy Boots

Minimalist Black

Dune-Core

Racing Jacket

Pop of Purple

Oversized Jacket

Fur Heels

Layered Bomber

Light Wash Denim

Quilted Pants

Pink Fur Trim

Printed Jeans

Bubble Dress