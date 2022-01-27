Paris Haute Couture Street Style Looks That Prove ‘Emily In Paris’ Can’t Compete

Scroll To See More Images

The return of Paris Haute Couture week marks the revival of fashion’s biggest imaginations. Through hand-beaded gowns, larger-than-life silhouettes and even a horse trotting down the Chanel runway, Paris’ most talented designers are giving us a first glimpse at the creations we’re sure to see grace red carpets and celebrity photoshoots alike in the coming year. There are 15 collections showing at this year’s Haute Couture week, including in-person presentations from Dior, Fendi, Maison Alaïa and Schiaparelli —a strong increase from last year’s virtual shows due to pandemic precautions. haute couture presentations are usually more formal than the ready-to-wear shows, and photos of the dreamy Paris street style certainly reflect that.

Models, editors and TikTokers alike could all agree on one street style trend this season: a trench coat is non-negotiable. Long or short, classic or colorful, all forms of trench coats were seen on the streets of Paris. The trend was heavily featured in the menswear runway shows over the past month, and is expected to continue throughout the upcoming February fashion month.

Another menswear trend quickly taking over Couture week on the runway and through street style is a vibrant shade of red. Daring red was bound to be the next-in-line viral hue after Bottega Veneta pushed bright orange and Kelly green to the forefront of popularity last season with the release of colorful pouches. It’s only a matter of time until our wardrobes are all red hot.

In the twilight zone of idealistic post-pandemic dressing and variant surges, the fashion world has found solace in cheerful color combinations and an “anything goes” attitude. Sky-high platform heels, feather trim and neon accents are some of the biggest trends to join in on the haute couture fun. Luckily, this makes for easy dopamine scrolling through cheerful street style images. Enjoy.

The wider the leg, the cooler the pant.

The red trend and trenches go head to head—or in this case, head to toe.

Feather-like fringe was a focal point of the Chanel Haute Couture show and this guest clearly got the hint.

A leather trench with a headscarf adds an air of chic mystery.

The model off-duty outfit formula: sneakers, loose denim a sweater and a long jacket.

This fur coat is fabulous on its own, but the metallic red boots bring it to the next level.

To all the Unhinged Fashion Girlies out and about: we salute you.

A bright hue contrasts beautifully against a simple white winter coat.

This feathery red look is serving major inspiration for a fancy night out.

A simple tan trench can be easily dressed up with bright accessories like this neon yellow micro-bag.

Adding a designer logo brooch instantly elevates an already-great belted coat.

Add metallic boots, a knit hood and two-toned jeans to your fashion mood board, stat.

Influencer Caroline Daur looks incredible in a classic, well-tailored ensemble.

Though a suitcase may not be the most convenient accessory, bright sneakers and glasses look great on the go.

Proof that neon accessories can make the whole outfit.

Subtle feather detailing sets this midi skirt and cardigan combo apart.

Robe-tie jackets are a big trend this season and give off expensive comfort.

A pop of red adds intrigue beneath a leather moto jacket.

An oversized black suit looks effortlessly formal when paired with platform heels.

Platform heels and neon accessories were very popular outside of the Valentino Haute Couture show.

Chiara Ferragni looks incredible in a dramatic Schiaparelli look.

Logo mania and a houndstooth moment is giving major Emily in Paris vibes in the best way.

Everything about this outfit is stunning but the jewelry stands out.

The added texture turns an all-black look into art.

If celtic-chic met Vivienne Westwood.

Feather trim, metallic shoes and a colorful bag is maximalism done right.

Silk sets are finally getting the opportunity to see the light of day, and this striped number was worth the wait.