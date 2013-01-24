Paris Street Scenes: The City of Light During Haute Couture

The hub of fashion, Paris, particularly comes alive during the bi-annual haute couture shows when fashion power players, celebrities, and socialites descend on the city in full force (in their most fabulous attire of course).

Photographer Adam Katz Sinding captured the scene on the streets of Paris during the Spring 2013 haute couture shows—complete with snow (the city got nearly two feet during the shows), fabulous furs, and the Palais Royal as a backdrop to it all.

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding

1 of 10 The bi-annual haute couture shows in Paris bring out a range of socialites, fashion power players, celebrities, and models from around the world. Photographer Adam Katz Sinding captured the scene on the Paris streets. Here, fashion icon in the making, Miroslava Duma. A Parisian look, perfect for the City of Light. Model Hanne Gaby Odiele enjoying the Paris snow. Fur and tulle on the streets of Paris. Thigh high boots and a white fox topper outside of the Chanel Haute Couture show. Stylist Anya Ziourova wearing an Adrienne Landau coat. Making a white mink entrance. Model Natalia Vodianova and beau Antoine Arnault. Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi arriving at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show. The Palais Royal in the snow.


















