The hub of fashion, Paris, particularly comes alive during the bi-annual haute couture shows when fashion power players, celebrities, and socialites descend on the city in full force (in their most fabulous attire of course).
Photographer Adam Katz Sinding captured the scene on the streets of Paris during the Spring 2013 haute couture shows—complete with snow (the city got nearly two feet during the shows), fabulous furs, and the Palais Royal as a backdrop to it all.
Photography by Adam Katz Sinding
Paris Street Scenes: The City of Light During Haute Couture
