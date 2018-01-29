StyleCaster
Share

The 25 Best Runway Looks from Paris Spring Haute Couture Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 25 Best Runway Looks from Paris Spring Haute Couture Week

by
STYLECASTER | Paris Haute Couture Runway Looks
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The time has come: Fashion Month is just around the corner again, and things kicked off this week with Paris Haute Couture Week. Couture Week is basically like Christmas morning, Thanksgiving pie, and 75 percent off Valentine’s Day chocolate all wrapped into one.

MORE: 20 Perfect Fashion Combos That Never Go Out of Style

It’s the best of all worlds colliding and topped with copious amounts of tulle, glitz, intricate detailing, and romance. It was an incredibly hard task, but we managed to round up 25 of our favorite couture looks from the runway this past week. We saw explosions of vibrant colors, voluminous skirts, and details, details, details, from netted veils with miniature decorative flies at Christian Dior to ruffled covered gowns at Givenchy and glitter galore from Elie Saab.

MORE: The Best Street Style from Paris Haute Couture Week Spring 2018

Now we anxiously wait until New York Fashion Week starts in early February, but until then, I’ll be wondering how I can casually wear a full-length feather gown to the office next week.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Christian Dior
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Christian Dior
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Christian Dior
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Chanel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Chanel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Elie Saab
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Elie Saab
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Elie Saab
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Giambattista Valli
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Giambattista Valli
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Givenchy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Givenchy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Givenchy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Iris van Herpen
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Jean Paul Gaultier
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Jean Paul Gaultier
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Maison Margiela
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Maison Margiela
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Valentino
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Valentino
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Valentino
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Zuhair Murad
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Zuhair Murad
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Ralph & Russo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
Ralph & Russo
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Celebs to Follow for Ultra-Glam Travel Inspo

The Best Celebs to Follow for Ultra-Glam Travel Inspo
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Spring Haute Couture

Promoted Stories

share