The Best Street Style from Paris Haute Couture Week Spring 2018

Fashion Month is getting an early start this week with Paris Haute Couture Week. Some of our favorite designers are showing their Spring 2018 couture collections, but the gorgeous gowns are not the only thing to talk about—we’re crushing on some killer street style looks.
We’re loving all the statement coats; bold print-mixing; cropped suit sets; and hats, hats, hats! It’s only a couple days into Couture Week, and we can’t even imagine the treats that Fashion Month will be bringing us with upcoming shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris again.
Click through the slideshow to see some of best looks at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.
Team Combat Boots
The Red Beret
The Dramatic Plaid Coat
You're a Star
Print Overload
Golden Colors
Pretty Pastels
Printed Coats
Tuxedo Time
Vintage Furs
Neutral Tones
Hint of Metallic
Grungy Pieces
Monochromatic
Blue Hues
Puffer Plaid
The Red Floral Coat
The Green Trench
The Long Leather Coat
Corduroy Cuties
Statement Red
Hot Pink Coat
Statement Sheer
Cropped Red Suit
Statement Accessories
Patchwork Piece
Gray Statement Dress
The Plunging Neckline
The Black Beret
Designer Duds
Blue Metallics
The Houndstooth Jacket
The Tulle Dress
Feather Details
The Pink Fuzzy Coat
The Grungy Gang
Darling Denim Set
Plastic Overlay
Pop of Yellow
Tribal Prints
A Pink Tulle Skirt
Black on Black
