Paris Fashion, Nina Ricci

Meg, Carol, and I cannot stop drooling over Nina Ricci’s Fall 09 collection. Seriously, flipping through the looks we were in disbelief over how beautiful it is. And, the shoes are the least of it. Peek-a-boo caps topped off the impossibly tall models who looked empowered in Olivier Theyskens’ last collection for Nina Ricci. Theyskens seems to have taken all of his design impulses to the extreme this season with impeccably tailored suiting pieces, sheer trousers that look like a wisp of smoke around the legs, and of course beautiful gowns with ruffles so structured they create an entirely new silhouette.

In order to save ourselves tears over his departure, we are choosing to believe the rumors that Theyskens is simply refusing to leave Nina Ricci. Stick it out Olivier, we need you!