Paris + Milan Fashion Weeks Illustrated: Best of the Runway

StyleCaster turned to our favorite Fashion Illustrator, Bernadette Pascua, to render the stand out looks from Paris and Milan Fall 2011 Fashion Weeks. Pascua fell in love with fashion illustration while studying at FIT. There she realized it was truly a lost vocation that she wanted to help revive. Pascua has previously contributed her illustrating talents to W Magazine, British Vogue and retailers Madewell and J.Crew. Here she applies her refreshing take on fashion to these jaw-dropping looks.

Do you agree with our top 5 choices from Gucci, Chanel, Haider Ackermann, Prada and Alexander McQueen? Which collections from Fall 2011 do you feel were spot on? Comment below!

All illustrations contributed to StyleCaster by Bernadette Pascua