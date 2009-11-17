Paris Match Cover: Sharon Stone Goes Topless

Considering the fact that Basic Instinct happened, oh, 17 years ago, you would think that no one would bat a fake eyelash at Sharon Stone‘s recent topless cover of this month’s Paris Match. Especially, since, ahem…it’s France. Isn’t everyone just topless there all the time (kidding!)? And guys…Basic Instinct….the cover could have been much worse. However, for some reason, people are scandalized.

Sharon Stone is 51 (with three kids) and we have to say, she owns that cover. (Even more than the random Afghanistan headline next to her.) I mean…if you put her next to Monday, who would win in a black-bodysuit-and-killer-guns-off? Also, who would win the Junior High Hottest Naked Mom Contest?