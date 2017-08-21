Paris Jackson Poses Topless In Bed on Instagram—With Her Dog

As someone who isn’t afraid to bare the truth, it makes sense that Paris Jackson has no qualms about baring everything else—well, nearly. The 19-year-old model posted an Instagram on Saturday, posing topless in bed with a special someone. And no, that special someone isn’t Trevor Donovan, the 38-year-old actor who’s been romantically linked to Jackson. (Side note: They’re “just friends,” according to their reps.)

Instead, Jackson was cuddling with her crossbreed puppy, Koa. In the selfie, Paris is lounging topless while Koa rests on her chest, hiding any trace of nipple from the Instagram police.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has forgone clothes on Instagram. In July, the model posted a series of topless photos from a spiritual retreat.

And if you’re thinking that Jackson’s the only one who cuddles topless in bed with her puppy, allow us to remind you that Miley Cyrus also posed topless with her furry companions earlier this month. So long, duck faces. Topless dog pics are the new Instagram trend.