Paris Jackson’s Road Trip Look Is Out of Our Wildest Bohemian Dreams

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably checked Paris Jackson’s Instagram account for fashion inspo. (We know we have.) Now, she’s on a road trip with her sweet pup, Koa, and she’s oh-so-generously sharing some pics and videos from the adventure.

Recently, an Instagram story of her driving (alongside her canine co-pilot) piqued our interest, because, well, have you ever seen someone accessorize so damn flawlessly?

Let’s start with the obvious: Those shades are totally 70s, and we’re absolutely digging them. And the printed headband? Suddenly, we need one. Those woven hoop earrings are to-die-for. And the scarf—don’t get us started on the scarf.

But what really takes the cake are her layers of beaded necklaces. They complement each other in a these-don’t-go-together-but-they-go-together kind of way, and we’re totally here for the spontaneity. If anyone can pull it off, it’s Jackson.

Since we know you’re dying to recreate this look (it can’t just be us, right?), we’ve made this post shoppable. Scroll down to build your own Paris Jackson-inspired road trip outfit. It’ll require a handful of pieces, but the final product—the effortlessly bohemian, completely dream-worthy outfit—will be worth it.

Round sunglasses: $10 at Urban Outfitters.

Headband: $18 at Loza Tam.

Beaded drop circle earrings: $13 at Nordstrom Rack.

Red, two-toned scarf: $18 at Mango.

Beaded necklace: $48 at Free People.

Crystal choker: $28 at Free People.

Resin pendant necklace: $38 at Free People.