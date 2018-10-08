Paris Jackson Looks Exactly Like She Did 8 Years Ago with Her New Brown Hair

Paris Jackson has gone from baby blonde to watermelon pink, but it looks like after a year of hair changes, she’s finally ready to return to her roots—well, kind of. The 20-year-old model dyed her hair dark brown recently, and she looks exactly like she did eight years ago.

Jackson showed off her new hair color on her Instagram story Friday with a selfie of her with her dog. The picture featured the Gringo star with straightened dark-brown locks that came down to her bust. “now lol,” she captioned the picture, teasing the next photo.

Jackson followed her her selfie with a throwback from a red carpet 2010 (the year after her dad, Michael Jackson, died), where she can be seen with near-identical hair. The throwback featured the actor with long, dark-brown locks with subtle red streaks. Like her hair from Friday, Jackson’s throwback hair was also parted down the middle and styled to look sleek straight.

It’s unclear what Jackson’s natural hair color is, but judging from pictures of her as a blonde, the model is often seen with dark roots, leading us believe that her new dark brown hair is similar to her natural hue. Either way, Jackson slays and we can’t wait to see what her next shade is.