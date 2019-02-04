Paris Jackson Denies Having a ‘Meltdown’ Over Michael Jackson Documentary Controversy

Leaving Neverland is a recent two-part mini-docuseries on HBO that focuses on the allegations of two men who say that the late Michael Jackson abused them as children. After the series’ premiere, Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, responded to the Michael Jackson documentary and rehab rumors that have been circulating for the past month. I

In a now-deleted tweet, Jackson denied experiencing a “meltdown” because of the documentary and confirmed that she’s “happy” and “healthy.” “There’s no meltdown, no ‘losing [my] shit,’ or being demanding of anyone,” she tweeted.

In January, a source told E! News that the 20-year-old had checked into a treatment facility to “take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health.” Paris, who has long been active on social media, later explained her break from the spotlight in an Instagram. “the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break,” she wrote. “but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox 🌻♥️”

Jackson’s rehab rumors started in the middle of December after the model stopped sharing photos on social media. (In this social-media-driven world, we guess people are very invested in how frequently someone posts.) Fans were quick to assume it was related to a breakdown, given Finding Neverland was set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film, which Jackson’s family has denounced, first screened at Sundance and is now set to premiere on HBO sometime in March. The family denies all accusations made against the late King of Pop.

“We’re living in a time where people can say anything and then it’s taken [for] the truth,” Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on January 30, 2019. “They would rather believe a documentary than looking at what was said under oath, in front of a judge, jury, everything.”

He added, “Just leave us alone, leave him alone, let him rest, please. He deserves to rest.”

We’re sending love to Paris Jackson and her uncle, Jermaine. Regardless of everything going on, they’re right that they deserve privacy.

Things already seem to be looking up for Paris Jackson who shared a recent Instagram of her adorable dog that made us all jealous. She wrote, “my date is cuter than yours,” and she was RIGHT. How adorable is that dog? Such a floof.