Paris Jackson Just Got a Tattoo With Her Godfather, Macaulay Culkin

Paris Jackson‘s tattoo collection is growing! The 19-year-old—who’s revealed she has more than 50 tats (!) dedicated to stars like Prince, David Bowie, and her late dad Michael Jackson—just got inked again for another famous man in her life: her godfather, Macaulay Culkin.

The duo, who have been inseparable since Jackson was born, debuted their fresh ink on Jackson’s Instagram story on Saturday, where they posed alongside each other to show off their inner arms. The matching body art, which was done at Tattoo Mania in Los Angeles, appear to be tiny spoons.

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Culkin have been #BFFgoals on Instagram. Around Easter, the two went viral for an adorable snap of Jackson wearing bunny ears while sitting on Culkin’s lap. Along with matching tats, the two also get pampered together, as seen in a snap in December of Jackson painting her godfather’s toenails with red nail polish.

While there’s no word yet on what the spoons symbolize, we’re guessing they signify something sentimental—or, you know, Jackson and Culkin could just be big utensil-lovers.