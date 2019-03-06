Here’s What Paris Jackson Reportedly Thinks of ‘Leaving Neverland’

Michael Jackson’s daughter is sticking to her guns. Paris Jackson has reportdly reacted to Leaving Neverland, a two-part mini-docuseries on HBO focusing on the allegations of two men who claim that the late singer abused them as children.

According to sources at TMZ, Jackson hasn’t been swayed by the allegations lobbed against her father and still believes he was not a child molester. Sources tell the site that the 20-year-old hasn’t seen the docuseries yet and that—contrary to some reports— she was not given the opportunity to see it before it screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

She is also reportedly confused and conflicted by the content presented in the film., which focuses on Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s testimonies about their experiences with the alleged molestation at the hands of the “Smooth Criminal” singer.

Back in January, there were reports that Jackson’s daughter was going through a difficult time following the docuseries premiere, and that she had even checked herself into rehab in December (leading up to the screening).

In a since-deleted tweet, Jackson denied experiencing a “meltdown” because of the documentary and confirmed that she’s “happy” and “healthy.” “There’s no meltdown, no ‘losing [my] shit,’ or being demanding of anyone,” she tweeted.

Jackson’s rehab rumors started in the middle of December after the model stopped sharing photos on social media. (In this social-media-driven world, we guess people are very invested in how frequently someone posts.) Fans were quick to assume it was related to a breakdown, given Finding Neverland was set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film, which Jackson’s family has denounced, first screened at Sundance and premiered on HBO in March. The family denies all accusations made against the late King of Pop.

“We’re living in a time where people can say anything and then it’s taken [for] the truth,” Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on January 30, 2019. “They would rather believe a documentary than looking at what was said under oath, in front of a judge, jury, everything.”

He added, “Just leave us alone, leave him alone, let him rest, please. He deserves to rest.”

Oprah Winfrey received flak for her interview with Robson and Safechuck. Though she never said whether she believes the two men’s accusations, she did say that Leaving Neverland, for her, “transcends Michael Jackson” and also speaks to a larger issue regarding sexual abuse in our society. Here is a clip from that interview, which aired on HBO after Leaving Neverland on March 4.

“If you were abused, why would you continue to want to be around the person?” She continued, “Can you explain to people why you want to continue the association, [Wade], if you have been abused?”

Wade sighed and replied, “I had no understanding of it being abuse, you know. I loved Michael.”