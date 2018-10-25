Paris Jackson Defends Herself After Fan Accuses Her of Being Mean in Leaked DMs

Paris Jackson is clearing her name. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram on Wednesday after she was accused of being mean to a fan in leaked direct messages.
The messages, posted by a fan with the handle @BabeHorror666, showed Jackson messaging a fan named Farrah and asking her why she’s “copying” the Instagram feed of her friend, Lavender. After the fan claims she wasn’t copying Lavender and doesn’t follow them, Jackson tells her that she can see her commenting on Lavender’s Instagrams and re-creating her poses and pictures. The messages also show Jackson calling the fan’s actions “weird” and “really creepy.”
View this post on Instagram
I'm so sorry guys but i can say whatever i want tho this was so childish and disrespectful and honestly i never expected this from her and i think it's very hard to accept with the fact that your idol is being rude with you just because you've "copied" her friend. I'm done, i'm serious this is so funny. Paris Jackson has become so rude with her fans and she treat them as they are trash for no fucking reason, but she can't understand one thing that they were there for her before anyone else, and i think she would never get where she is right now without all the love and support that she get from her fans every single day. I'm sorry guys but this random is messed up, most of her fans are very childish and immature so i decided to leave this senseless fandom because i don't want to waste my time on unnecessary people like Paris. I'm sorry but i'll support my friend @babehorror666_ because i don't see her guilt. She's innocent. ❤️ Hoşçakal Paris bacı haydi yalla yalla onsuzda sənə yalnız və yalnız atana görə dəstək olurdum, bu qədər saxta olduğunu bilsəydim kaş, amma qismət bu günə imiş asdfghjkl
View this post on Instagram
I decided to post both of their stories about the situation to prove that there is honestly no need to try to "pick a side" because we will never see the unsent messages to truly know what happened. If you have to edit messages in the first place or be accused of doing so to spin a conversation in your favor is really sketchy and raises many alarms. This whole thing sucks for everyone involved but it seems like now they are both done with it. Things like this should have never been shared because it was private and brought us fans into it which was unnecessary. I'm just glad that she is aware that there are people on here that love and want to get to know her as much as she does unlike the so called fans that decided to trash and leave Paris before she was even aware of this situation being made public . . #parisjackson
After the fan posted screenshots of the messages on her Instagram story, Jackson took to her own Instagram story to defend herself. She explained that the fan was actually someone she met, took to lunch, walked home, met the family of and spend the day with. Jackson claimed that the fan had two Instagram accounts, one that mimicked her and another that mimicked her friend.
After confronting her about it months ago, Jackson said the fan was “super grateful” and “thanked” her, but her mood changed when Jackson stopped her responding to her. She claimed that the fan’s Instagram story only showed one side of the conversation to make her look “mean.” Jackson ended her story with a message on how she’s “extremely thankful and loving” toward her fans and if the fan misinterpreted her words, she apologizes. “I apologize if you take it the wrong way, but everything I do is out love,” she wrote.
That’s when the fan responded, denying Jackson’s claim that she has an account dedicating to copying the model’s friend. The fan also denied Jackson’s claim that she “thanked” her several times, explaining that she apologize and offered to take the pictures down but didn’t thank her. The fan also called out Jackson’s friend, Lavender, for not confronting her herself and using Jackson to do it.
After someone brought up that Jackson said the fan deleted some of the messages between them, Farrah responded again, suggesting what Jackson said was a lie. “Just because we met once and had lunch together and she walked me home after that doesn’t mean the rest is 100% right, it’s not bc someone has a big platform that it means everything they say is true,” the fan wrote.
The fan also refuted Jackson’s claim that her attitude changed because the model stopped responding. She explained that it wasn’t Jackson’s lack of response that was the “final straw,” it was that she checked on Jackson and felt disrespected when she was left on read.
MORE: 8 Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Dads
MORE: 17 Celebrity Kids Who Grew Up to Become Successful Models
TL;DR. Don’t copy someone’s Instagram.