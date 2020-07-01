Paris Jackson Recalls Her Dad Michael Jackson’s Reaction to Her Being Attracted to Women

Opening up. Paris Jackson recalled dad Michael Jackson’s reaction to her attraction to women. The model talked about the moment in her new Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, which follows her relationship with Gabriel and their new band The Soundflowers.

“I didn’t know that it was a thing and so, I was a little conflicted about it because all I’d ever seen were men and women on TV together and so, these thoughts didn’t really make sense to me,” Paris said of when she first realized she was attracted to women when she was younger.

Though she wasn’t sure about her sexuality at the time, Paris noted that her fairly early that she was attracted to more than men. “My dad caught on pretty quick,” she said. “I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'”

She continued, “I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young—I think I was like 8 or 9. Not many children have that experience.”

Paris, who’s been dating Gabriel since 2018, also talked about how she “never thought I’d end up with a dude” in the docuseries. “[I] thought I’d end up marrying a chick,” she said on the Tuesday, June 30, episode of the Facebook Watch series. “I’ve dated more women than men.”

She continued, “The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I’ve been in and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

However, while Paris is in a relationship with a man, she doesn’t consider herself bisexual and doesn’t want to put a label on her sexuality. “I’ve dated more than just men and women. I’ve dated a man that had a vagina,” she said. “It has nothing to do with what’s in your pant .It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…It’s literally just like what are you like as a person?”

The singer also talked about how she felt hesitant to talk to her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, about her sexuality after moving in with her after her father’s death in 2009. “Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community,” she said. That on top of the religious aspect—it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while.”