Paris Hilton’s Malibu Home Was Robbed Again (and This Time She Noticed)

Paris Hilton was famously robbed by The Bling Ring six times during 2008 and 2009, and she infamously didn’t notice for months that tons of her designer clothing and jewelry was missing. The alleged crimes were chronicled in director Sofia Coppola’s June 2013 movie, The Bling Ring, and Hilton even made a cameo in the movie. Well, it seems the heiress has has more bad luck in this department. She was throwing a going-away party at her Malibu home last weekend when a group of girls snuck into her bedroom and stole bikinis, purses, and photos.

Hilton confirmed the incident on Twitter saying: “I have bad luck when it comes to thieves…They tried to steal my new collection of Paris Hilton purses from my Malibu house.”

Despite enduring numerous break-ins, Hilton told The Daily Beast this year that she has upped the security at her house in a big way. “When it first happened, I’d already had so many other experiences at other houses I’ve lived at in the Hollywood Hills with stalkers, people climbing my gates, and tour buses full of people driving by. I’ve always been used to this. But living in a gated community is the safest place you could live in L.A. Even though it happened to me and it’s scary, I just had to up the security in and around my house with cameras, laser beams and the most high-tech system.”

Well, it seems, she might need to add a few extra laser beams.

