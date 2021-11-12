Paris Hilton’s Wedding Dress? Yeah, That’s Hot

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, she did it. Paris Hilton is finally a wifey for lifey—and I couldn’t be happier for her! Our girl got all dressed up in white to say “I Do” to Carter Reum, and after a myriad of ups and downs in her romantic life, this dress was worth the wait. In fact, Paris Hilton’s wedding dress is everything I could’ve hoped for for her and then some.

Like any good celebrity, Hilton took to Instagram to share photos from her special day. “My forever begins today,” she captioned a close-up shot in which she posed from beneath her massive veil. Before I even saw the whole gown, I knew it was Oscar De La Renta. How, you ask? Those 3D white floral appliqués on the lace were a dead giveaway.

The silhouette was a skin-tight top with long sleeves and a turtleneck of appliqués.

And not to distract from her moment, but didn’t we see Taylor Swift wear a similar ODLR number in rainbow hues at the Grammys back in March? Hilton must’ve really loved Swift’s look, because the top half of her dress bears a striking resemblance. Am I wrong?

But even though it’s Red (Taylor’s Version) release day, I’m here to talk about Hilton! While Swift’s dress was a mini, Hilton’s featured a gorgeous tulle skirt littered with floral appliqués that matched the ones on the lacey top half. Her trailing veil featured the same flower detailing. It was gorgeous!

In a striking black-and-white photo, we get a better look at her accessories and her hair. Hilton went for a slicked-back, side-parted updo with a cascading wave framing her face on one side. The asymmetrical style showed off some massive diamond earrings, not to mention her equally-massive engagement ring.

All in all, Hilton is a stunning bride—and the look of her dress took me by surprise. When she showed up to the LACMA Art & Film Gala earlier this week in a white gown, I thought for sure she was hinting at the design of her wedding gown.

The boned Pamella Roland dress was positively dripping in diamond and pearl embellishments, while Hilton’s bridal gown featured solely lace.

I can’t help but wonder if this was a second dress option that Hilton still wanted to get some good use out of! I love how she styled it with a bouncy high ponytail as opposed to a more bridal updo to keep things fun. And of course, the site of Hilton and Reum kissing on the carpet was too cute.

But back to her wedding day! If you want more details on the big event, you’ll have to tune into Paris in Love on Peacock TV for every little detail. And believe me, I will! A dress this good needs to be studied in detail, so fingers crossed there are more photos to come—and knowing Paris, there will be.

True love and an ODLR wedding gown? Now that’s hot!