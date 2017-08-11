Paris Hilton Is Returning to a TV Near You

We recently felt some nostalgia for Paris Hilton’s best style moments, so needless to say, when news of her returning to reality TV broke, we were giddier than a kid in a candy shop.
MORE: Paris Hilton’s 11 Most Iconic Style Moments
Paris shared the news through Twitte, saying: “I’m doing a new TV show that I’m really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world.”
Unfortunately, no details have been released yet, so it’s unclear whether it will resemble her reality TV hit “The Simple Life” or if it will be scripted (although we’re going to bet the first).
This isn’t Paris’ first attempt to return to TV since the show that catapulted her into fame ended. In 2008, the DJ and entrepreneur attempted to recreate her popularity through a show called “Paris Hilton’s My New BFF”, which only lasted two seasons. There was also a brief spinoff called “Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend,” and a one-season airing of “The World According to Paris.” Considering her track record, we’re not going to hold our breaths on this one, but we will pray to the reality TV gods with every once of our being that this one survives.
MORE: These #TBT Pics of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Will Bring You Back to 2006
Fans were ecstatic by the news, and offered their congratulations and even asked to be part of the production.
https://twitter.com/PolinaHilton/status/895391136872882180
All we have to say is, Paris, if you’re hiring, please consider us first. Many thanks.