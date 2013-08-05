Paris Hilton Says She Still Watches Old Episodes Of ‘The Simple Life’ For Laughs

If you’ve ever sat around watching old episodes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s reality show “The Simple Life” (something we’ve obviously never, ever done), you’re not alone: Hilton herself just confessed in an interview with Star magazine that she, too, takes a look back at her former reality show from time to time.

“I like watching ‘The Simple Life’ all the time,” Hilton revealed. “My boyfriend and I will just watch old episodes and laugh. It just brings back a lot of fun memories.”

While the mental image of Paris sitting around watching herself as she coins phrases like “That’s hot” and “Loves it” is incredibly funny, we can’t help but also wonder if it’s not a little bit sad that this pastime is one of her favorites. After all, it’s hard to imagine Nicole doing the same thing; the style icon is too busy killing it on the red carpet and, furthermore, starring in her own new reality series, “Candidly Nicole.”

The two former best friends famously had a falling out after filming wrapped on the series, which aired from 2003 to 2007, and it’s been interesting (to say the least) to see their two very different life and career trajectories. What do you think of Paris watching old episodes of The Simple Life?