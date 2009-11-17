Paris Hilton Shoes: Would you wear on your wedding day?

Looks like every celeb has decided that designing is something they were born to do… Paris Hilton has launched a line of bridal shoes, maybe all of Lindsey Lohan‘s recent collaborations sparked the idea? With names like Belina, Destiny, Regal and Señorita in colors like off-white and gold, they seem to deem more perfect for a teeny bopper attending her first prom than a beautiful bride to be…

However, if you’re on a strict wedding budget you might want to check them out. The shoes are $120 a pop and the craftsmanship sort of resembles Jessica Simpson‘s shoe line… Would you be caught dead in these 4 1/2 inch satin bowed peep-toe pumps?