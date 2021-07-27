Paris Hilton Just Revealed Whether She’s Pregnant—& Why Her New ‘Pushup Bra’ Is Involved

It turns out that the world’s OG influencer isn’t expecting—at least not yet! Paris Hilton responded to pregnancy rumors shortly after false reports claimed she has a bun in the oven. But according to Paris, the “only thing in the oven” is “lasagna.”

Pregnancy rumors were first sparked on Tuesday, July 27, after the New York Post’s Page Six ran a report claiming that Paris, 40, was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. Hours after Page Six’s report was published, however, the socialite set the record straight. During an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast, the Simple Life alum revealed that she’s planning to wait until after her wedding with Carter in 2022 to have a baby, though she already knows what she wants to name her future kids. While her name for her future son remains a secret, Paris did share that she likes the name London for a girl.

The media mogul also had a theory as to why Page Six’s sources may have thought she was pregnant—and it involves a push-up bra from her new lingerie collection. “I was wearing it at dinner with my fiancé Carter, we went to Nobu in Malibu,” Paris revealed during the July 27 episode of her podcast. “I guess some people got some shots and they put them out and now they have a very reliable source that says Paris Hilton is pregnant.”

Though Paris isn’t pregnant yet, that doesn’t mean she isn’t actively planning for kids. In January, the businesswoman revealed during an episode of The Trend Reporter With Mara podcast that she was pursuing IVF treatments. “He’s just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” she said during the episode. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she added, revealing that it was her friend Kim Kardashian who gave her the idea. “Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Paris and Carter, an entrepreneur, got engaged in February 2021. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” she captioned a video of clips from her engagement on Instagram at the time. “My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”