Paris Hilton Had the Shadiest Answer to Whether Lindsay Lohan Is Invited to Her Wedding

In case you live under a rock, the following is a quick recap of the decade-plus-long feud between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan: Back in 2006, a video of Hilton surfaced on the internet. But it wasn’t just an ordinary video—it was a video of Hilton laughing hysterically, as her friend called Lohan a “fire crotch,” noting that her nether regions smelled “like diarrhea.” Despite the stars’ prior friendship, they only interacted ever again to publicly diss each other.

It’s 2018. Are we over it yet? Apparently not. Recently, TMZ asked Hilton if Lohan would receive an invitation to her upcoming wedding with actor Chris Zylka. Though her language was vague, not giving a response either way, Hilton’s tone didn’t leave any questions unanswered. “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” she said. She later echoed the same sentiment in a tweet.

Reporters then flipped the question and asked Hilton if Lohan was engaged, would she go to her wedding. Her response? “Nah, I’m very busy.” Although she is, in fact, very busy, fans, critics, and reporters alike understood Hilton’s response to be a dig at her former gal pal. Nothing new here. (Hilton did reveal that her former assistant, Kim Kardashian, would be at her wedding, however.)

So if you’re one of those self-proclaimed ’90s kids just wishing to relive the early 2000s, you’re in luck—it looks like we never even left.