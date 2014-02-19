Paris Hilton Releases Yet Another Music Video, Still Wears Creepy Blue Contact Lenses

Master entertainer that she is, Paris Hilton has unleashed a sneak peek of her newest music video unto the Internet entitled “Never be Alone.”

In the clip, the heiress splices shots of herself twirling around with spools of pink fabric (and one rather unfortunate shot of her sans pants, where a bruise on her leg is clearly visible—hot, indeed) with quick-cut imagery of Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Madonna, and some 1950s-looking girl smashing a record. Why? Because they’re all blonde, duh.

The track itself features a staccato David Guetta-like beat and Paris crooning thoughtful phrases like “you’ll never be alone” and “you don’t have to be alone, baby.”

It’s not nearly as catchy as her 2006 opus, the reggae-tinged single “Stars Are Blind,” nor is it even as marginally hummable as her October single “Good Time,” which featured Lil Wayne, but it is Paris Hilton, therefore it’s worth watching, at least once.

And, for the record, stars might be blind but we’re not: We know your eyes are brown Paris, so why are you still wearing those creepy weird blue contacts?

Anyway, here’s the clip, so give it a watch and let us know if you absolutely LOVE the song. Just kidding, but let us know your thoughts.