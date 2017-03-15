Paris Hilton’s Net Worth: How Rich Is She Really?

Ever since bursting on the New York social scene as the heiress to the legendary Hilton Hotels family, Paris Hilton has been a force to be reckoned with.

It was ultimately a sex tape (released conveniently before the debut of “The Simple Life,” her reality show with then-BFF Nicole Richie) that catapulted her to global fame, but she hasn’t gone anywhere. Although Hilton has certainly received negative press over the years, she really is laughing her way to the bank.

Many felt that her ex-best friend Kim Kardashian truly stole her spotlight, but Hilton knows exactly what she’s doing, and has a loyal international fan base that all but guarantees she’ll be able to buy another custom pink Bentley at the drop of a hat whenever she feels like it.

It’s common belief Hilton is rich just from her family’s name, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. Below, we dissect her huge net worth.

Estimated Net Worth

Most recent estimations state that Hilton is worth a cool $100 million. It turns out, however, that her empire is worth substantially more. In 2012, Hilton told FHM that her fragrances alone had produced more than $1.3 billion in revenue since 2005. Whether or not she was one hundred percent accurate with that statement, it’s safe to say that she won’t be hitting up the sale racks anytime soon.

Salary

As her business ventures vary from year to year, her salary is inconsistent. On average, she earns over $10 million a year from various product sales, and her appearance fees range between $25,000 to $100,00—sometimes for simply showing up and partying for an hour. Not a bad deal if you ask us. And in 2014, there were reports that she was earning $1 million for a single DJ set.

Empire

While many celebrities will throw around the term “empire” to describe their multiple platforms for making cash, it’s safe to say that Hilton actually does have a legitimate empire.

There are 44 Paris Hilton stores worldwide that sell her various products, ranging from perfumes to handbags to shoes. In fact, some have credited Hilton for helping to popularize Colombia’s retail market, where her 44th store was launched in 2013. Currently, Hilton has 16 perfumes in her arsenal. Oh, and she also began launching beach clubs a couple years back. Seriously. Her handbag line has also been received well, and while her socialite sister Nicky Hilton opts to tote around Valentino and Balenciaga purses, Hilton always makes sure she is photographed toting a bag of her own design.

Other Projects

With a slew of reality shows under her belt, from “The Simple Life” to “Paris Hilton’s My New BFF” to “The World According to Paris,” she’s had a fairly consistent presence on the small screen since the early 2000s. She’s also appeared in a slew of commercials for brands like Carl’s Jr.

Her singing career wasn’t exactly well-received, but that didn’t stop her from signing a record deal with Cash Money Records, which her dear friend Lil Wayne is the head of.

Real Estate

Hilton primarily resides in a home in the Mulholland Estates section, a gated community located near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, and one of her neighbors is Charlie Sheen. She purchased the massive pad for $5,900,000 back in 2007, and the deal was brokered by her uncle and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky.

Her house was infamously robbed numerous times between 2008 and 2009 by members of “The Bling Ring,” who walked off with $2 million worth of jewelry and other items. Some of it was returned, and Hilton doesn’t seem to have any negative feelings about the situation, as she made a cameo in the recently released film version of the events.

Hilton also regularly rents a beach house in Malibu, but keeps her real estate load relatively light. Luckily for her, her family has property in swanky spots like Water Mill in the Hamptons, where they own a massive vacation home.

Vehicles

When it comes to cars, Hilton doesn’t play. Aside from the pink Bentley Continental that seems to be her favorite ride, last we heard she has another Bentley convertible, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Ferrari, a Lexus coupe, a Mercedes SLR, a Yukon Hybrid, and a Cadillac Escalade.

But she changes her cars as much as she changes her outfits, so it’s probably safe to say her collection is even more massive now.

Inheritance

In 2007, it was widely reported that her once $60 million inheritance was going to charity after her grandfather pledged 97 percent of his $2.3 billion fortune to various causes. She still nabbed around $5 million, and likely has a trust fund from her father Rick Hilton, who has a net worth of $300 million on his own.

Originally published June 2013. Updated March 2017.