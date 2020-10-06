I’m Sliving For Paris Hilton’s Holographic LuMee Phone Case Collab

Scroll To See More Images

I’m constantly striving for just one ounce of the vibes Paris Hilton has blessed us with since the early 2000s. She’s the queen of attitude, luxury and drama, and now the mogul is adding phone accessories to the list. The Paris Hilton and LuMee phone case collection from Case-Mate just dropped, and it’s a holographic dream. Featuring a gorgeous phone case, crossbody bag and AirPod cases, this collab is the ideal way to feel like Paris Hilton—if only for a brief moment.

Think 2003 meets 2020 in the most extra way. Each piece from the collection is totally holographic and a bit dramatic. In other words, if Paris Hilton were turned into a phone case collection, it’d be this collab. LuMee’s phone cases all feature a front-facing LED light (!), making it perfect for every kind of selfie, over-the-top Instagram photoshoots and days you just want to feel like your boldest self. A must-shop if I ever saw one.

And Paris Hilton didn’t just collaborate with LuMee—she’s already a fan of the brand! “LuMee has been my favorite phone case and secret weapon for perfectly lit photos for years,” she says. “I am so excited to have had the opportunity to not only design my own LuMee Duo case, but also a matching AirPods case and their first Crossbody. I can’t wait to see all of our fans sliving with their LuMee by Paris Hilton Holographic collection pieces.”

I’ve got news for you, Paris. I’m already sliving (slaying and living, duh!) for these adorable accessories, and I don’t even have them in my hands yet.

The entire collection is available on the Case-Mate site right now—Everything runs between $30 and $70!—and you can shop the launch below, too. Snag a phone case for you and your BFF so you can match, or treat yourself to the adorable holographic crossbody. However you choose to rock these pieces, you’ll be making Paris Hilton proud.

1. Holographic Phone Case

The Paris Hilton x LuMee holographic iPhone 11 Pro Case is compatible with both iPhone X and XS, as well—plus there are options for iPhone 11 Pro Max (also compatible with iPhone XS Max) and iPhone 11 (also compatible with iPhone XR). So no matter which phone you have, you can spice it up with this gorgeous case.

2. Crossbody Bag

Not only is this holographic crossbody bag ridiculously cute, it’s also tech friendly—so you can use the touchscreen on your phone while it’s inside the bag. Talk about a game-changer.

3. AirPods Case

Available for both AirPods and AirPod Pros, this holographic AirPod case is too cute to pass up. Stick it on your keychain so you never lose it—or attach the case to your favorite purse for a sleek additional accessory.