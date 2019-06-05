I’ve Never Related to Anything More Than Paris Hilton’s Extra AF Animal Print Look

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Paris Hilton never has been (and never will be) irrelevant. The icon is still everywhere—and making so much money doing her thing—including out on the town dressed like the diva she’s branded herself to be. On Tuesday, while in London, Paris Hilton donned an outfit so perfectly extra, I can’t help but relate. I wouldn’t be surprised if, while getting dressed for any outing, Paris Hilton thinks to herself, “Which outfit will get me the most attention today?” Honestly, I think that when I’m getting ready in the morning; I just don’t have access to all the wild ensembles that are most likely hanging in Paris Hilton’s closet. All I can do is live vicariously through the celebrity. (I’m not complaining.)

On Tuesday night in London, Hilton headed to dinner with a friend in one of my favorite outfits to date. The star wore a skin tight leopard print dress complete with leopard print sunnies. Need I remind you that it was dark as hell in London at the time Paris Hilton was heading to dinner. Either she has extremely good vision (I wouldn’t be surprised.) or she decided to suffer for the ~lewk~. (Again, I wouldn’t be surprised.)

As someone who has nearly 30 pairs of sunglasses, I understand the importance of matching one’s sunnies to an outfit. Paris Hilton decided to go full-out animal print with this ensemble, and I respect it. She paired all the leopard print with a sleek black leather jacket (always a classic) and black heels. But, because the double animal print clearly wasn’t enough of a showstopper, Hilton carried a bedazzled (!!) purse featuring a skull detail. I truly cannot say enough how much I relate to this entire outfit.

There is seriously no one like her. Paris Hilton is an icon among icons, and I will always defer to her when I’m trying to bring out my inner diva, because that’s hot.