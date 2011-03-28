Paris Hilton & Lil Wayne Bond Over Their Time In The Slammer

We haven’t heard much from Paris Hilton latelywhich I’m not saying is a bad thingaside from when she was inexplicably shot by Terry Richardson a few months ago for the cover of Vogue Turkey’s February issue. If you’re wondering what she’s been up to, she’s currently filming a new reality show, The World According to Paris, in Los Angeles, and in an interesting PR initiative, she took some time out of her busy schedule to grill (no pun intended) Lil Wayne for the latest Interview Magazine.

What could these two possibly have in common, you ask? Well, they both have heavily auto-tuned albums, think Amsterdam is “dope,” love going to LIV nightclub in Miami and have done hard time in solitary confinementParis’ was for violating probation on a reckless driving charge, while Wayne’s was for something a bit more serious: attempted criminal possession of a handgun.

Hilton asks Wayne the hard-hitting questions like, “do you have any pets,” “what’s your sign,” and “do you ever dream,” but luckily Interview‘s music editor Dimitri Ehrlich was present to keep things on track. I lived in New Orleans for four yearswhich means I saw firsthand how the rapper is deified in his hometownand I find Lil Wayne to be an extremely interesting character, so don’t let Paris Hilton’s ditziness dissuade you from checking out the article.

