Paris Hilton Drunk Texts Her Way Into Our Hearts

It’s no secret to my inner circle that I have always had a soft spot for Paris Hilton. There’s something about a New York socialite who can make a sex tape filmed in night vision, become the toast of the Los Angeles scene, somewhat disappear, but still have a huge following in Japan.

While many feel that Kim Kardashian stole Paris’ throne, Miss Hilton is still alive and well — with a ridiculous new leaked song to prove it. If there’s one thing Paris understands, it’s a drunk text. Her antics are well-known, and if you don’t know what I’m talking about, search her on TMZ and you will find a plethora of partying videos. My favorite has to be when Paris and Brandon Davis chatted about Lindsay Lohan‘s pubic hair situation.

Anyway, if you thought her music career was dead, you were wrong. Her latest single “Drunk Text” is absolutely amazing, and we’ve included the video below. She says it best:”It’s just another moment when one stupid reply can lead to the walk of shame.” Enjoy below, and think of her words when you’re out this weekend.

Drunk Text Music Video from Craig Raby on Vimeo.