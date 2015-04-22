StyleCaster
RIP Tinkerbell: Paris Hilton’s Famous Little Dog Died at Age 14

Photo: Wenn

Paris Hilton‘s most famous accessory, Tinkberbell, has died aged 14–which has to be nearly 100 in dog years, right?

The pocket-size Chihuahua, who’s almost as iconic as her owner, passed away from “old age,” Hilton announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday:

“My heart is broken. I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family. She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can’t believe she’s gone. I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten.”

It’s a sad day for Hilton, who went on to share 11 more throwback pictures of Tinkerbell’s glamorous life. Just to refresh your memory, this isn’t any ordinary dog: Tinkerbell had the kind of lifestyle that most of us mere humans could only dream of.

There was the time Tinks modeled in a Guess campaign.

Paris Hilton's Dog Tinkerbell Died

 

The time she sat front row at the Narciso Rodriguez show.

Paris Hilton's Dog Tinkerbell Died

Photo: Wenn

When she compared blonde coloring tips (we assume) while hanging out with Britney Spears.

View this post on Instagram

Tinks & Brit 👸🐺👸 #RIPTinkerbell

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

And the time she made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

View this post on Instagram

#Tinkerbell #SNL #RIPTinkerbell

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

Rest in peace Tinkerbell, you were one seriously cute pooch.

