RIP Tinkerbell: Paris Hilton’s Famous Little Dog Died at Age 14

Paris Hilton‘s most famous accessory, Tinkberbell, has died aged 14–which has to be nearly 100 in dog years, right?

The pocket-size Chihuahua, who’s almost as iconic as her owner, passed away from “old age,” Hilton announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday:

“My heart is broken. I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family. She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can’t believe she’s gone. I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten.”

It’s a sad day for Hilton, who went on to share 11 more throwback pictures of Tinkerbell’s glamorous life. Just to refresh your memory, this isn’t any ordinary dog: Tinkerbell had the kind of lifestyle that most of us mere humans could only dream of.

There was the time Tinks modeled in a Guess campaign.

The time she sat front row at the Narciso Rodriguez show.

When she compared blonde coloring tips (we assume) while hanging out with Britney Spears.

And the time she made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Rest in peace Tinkerbell, you were one seriously cute pooch.