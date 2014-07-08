Paris Hilton Has a New EDM Song, You Guys

Master entertainer that she is, Paris Hilton has jumped on the EDM craze with her new song “Come Alive.”

In the track, the heiress purrs things like “love is my addiction” (her 2010 drug bust might prove otherwise, but whatever) and “you make me smile/you make me dance,” as well as “you make me come alive/gotta live my life/no regrets, no worries/this could be our last chance to feel alive,” all bolstered by thumping poor-man’s-Aviici beats.

EDM purists might scoff at the track, which seems manufactured for a pink drink-soaked weekend with the girls, but it’s better than Paris’ last musical endeavor “Never be Alone,” which featured a low-budget video of the socialite twirling around with spools of pink fabric (and one rather unfortunate shot of her sans pants, where a bruise on her leg is clearly visible—hot, indeed.)

Granted, it’s not nearly as catchy as her 2006 opus, the reggae-tinged single “Stars Are Blind,” nor is it even as marginally hummable as her October single “Good Time,” which featured Lil Wayne, but it is Paris Hilton, and therefore worth listening to, at least once.

And, for the record, stars might be blind but we’re not: We know your eyes are brown Paris, so why are you still wearing those creepy weird blue contacts in the single’s art?

Anyway, here’s the audio, so give it a listen and let us know if you absolutely LOVE the song. Just kidding, but let us know your thoughts.