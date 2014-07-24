What a Triumph: Paris Hilton Makes Her Return To Carl’s Jr. Ads

Think back to 2005 when Paris Hilton was the most famous people on the planet, and she was starring in Carl’s Jr. ads. Yeah, that feels like a long time ago. Well, Hilton is back, taking a break from her EDM career and singing next to unicorns, and is making a cameo appearance in Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s new ad campaign–”I Love Texas”–inspired by her 2005 “I Love Paris” commercial.

The new ad stars Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson, clad in a bikini, washing a Ford pickup truck as she eats the chain’s newest menu item, a Texas BBQ Thickburger. Hilton then appears to tell her: “You missed a spot.”

In the original ad, remember, Hilton wore a one-piece black swimsuit while she washed s black Bentley and seductively ate a burger. It ended with Hilton saying: “That’s hot.”

Is this the start of a Paris comeback? You be the judge! Watch the commercial below and let us know what you think!