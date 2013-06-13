Paris Hilton may not be the buzzy It-girl she once was, but that doesn’t mean the 32-year-old still can’t land major magazine spreads. In fact, for the July issue of Elle, Hilton opened her Beverly Hills home and posed for a very intimate photoshoot with movie director Sofia Coppola. Random? Not so much. Hilton makes a cameo in “The Bling Ring,” out nationwide tomorrow, which is Coppola’s film about the notorious slew of celebrity burglaries around L.A. in 2009—which included the same mansion where Hilton vamps for the camera.

Clad in looks from designers like Valentino and Marc Jacobs (duh, it was a Sofia Coppola shoot), Hilton looks far more refined than the party girl we’re used to seeing.

The most interesting part of the piece, however, is when Coppola opens up about visiting Hilton’s home for the first time—and even praises her sense of style. “I saw the pillows adorned with [Paris’] face and I took my picture with them. She’s such a pop icon and has a sense of humor about herself. I think she was the first to really make herself into a brand. She’s so dedicated to her style,” she said.

Think what you want about the heiress turned sex tape star turned accessories designer, but Coppola is spot on with her assessment. Long before reality stars were launching cosmetics lines or getting paid to show up clubs and getting trashed, Hilton was doing it—and even though she may not need to be praised for it, she should definitely be recognized. After all, it’s a pretty gutsy move to have pillows adorned with your own face.

Head over to Elle to see the rest of the spread!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

‘Bling Ring’ Costume Designer on Paris Hilton’s Shoe Closet

The 8 Craziest Celebrity Confrontations of All Time

How to Take a Stylish Mug Shot, With Examples from Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, More