Paris Hilton’s 14 Best, Most Iconic Style Moments

I have a confession to make: I was once so obsessed with Paris Hilton that when I was choosing a Confirmation name during my freshman year of high school, I tried to take Saint Paris. Thankfully (seriously, thank God), my priest saw exactly what I was doing and put the kibosh on that faster than Drake went from 0 to 100. (In other words, *real quick*.)

Suffice it to say, I spent the better part of the early aughts trying to replicate Paris’ looks (even though I wasn’t allowed out of the house in most of them), which included a lot of hip-hugging jeans, Juicy track suits, rhinestones, trucker hats and butterfly clips. I was also prone to repeatedly declaring “that’s hot” whether something was hot or not. And had I had access to a pink pickup truck, I would have, without a doubt, been driving that to high school every day.

Some 10 to 15 years later, I still can’t stop thinking about Paris’ looks (and apparently neither can Matt Lauer). Ahead, see 14 of Paris’ most iconic style moments that have become her legacy.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.