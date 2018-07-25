StyleCaster
Paris Hilton's 14 Best, Most Iconic Style Moments

Paris Hilton’s 14 Best, Most Iconic Style Moments

Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images.

I have a confession to make: I was once so obsessed with Paris Hilton that when I was choosing a Confirmation name during my freshman year of high school, I tried to take Saint Paris. Thankfully (seriously, thank God), my priest saw exactly what I was doing and put the kibosh on that faster than Drake went from 0 to 100. (In other words, *real quick*.)

Suffice it to say, I spent the better part of the early aughts trying to replicate Paris’ looks (even though I wasn’t allowed out of the house in most of them), which included a lot of hip-hugging jeans, Juicy track suits, rhinestones, trucker hats and butterfly clips. I was also prone to repeatedly declaring “that’s hot” whether something was hot or not. And had I had access to a pink pickup truck, I would have, without a doubt, been driving that to high school every day.

Some 10 to 15 years later, I still can’t stop thinking about Paris’ looks (and apparently neither can Matt Lauer). Ahead, see 14 of Paris’ most iconic style moments that have become her legacy.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.

1 of 14
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2002 Teen People Event

Queen of the super-low-rise skirt at a 2002 Teen People event.

Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2003

Paris and her dog, Tinkerbell, in 2003, doing what she does best: pulling off jumpsuits.

Photo: Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2003

Shining bright like a diamond at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2003.

Photo: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2003 MTV Movie Awards

Wearing some blue fabric at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2001 amfAR gala

Dripping in diamonds at the 2001 amfAR gala.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | Shopping at Fendi in 2004

Shopping at Fendi in 2004 (buying her second Fendi purse to go with her silver Lexus).

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | At the 'Today Show' in 2004

Arriving at the Today Show (with Donald Trump) in 2004.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2004 Oscars

Taking a very important call at the Oscars in 2004.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | Maxim Event in 2004

Striking a pose at a Maxim event in 2004.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | At a 2002 Club Opening

Making a case for hip-huggers at a night club opening in 2002.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2004 Teen Choice Awards

At the Teen Choice Awards in 2004 (making us crave cupcakes).

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2002

Celebrating her 21st birthday in 2002.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2004 Teen Choice Awards

At the 2004 Teen Choice Awards. Side note: I hear she does car commercials (in Japan).

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Paris Hilton's Best Style Moments | 2004 Golden Globes

Putting all of our butterfly clips to shame at the Golden Globes in 2004.

Photo: Getty Images.

