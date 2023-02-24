Paris Hilton’s Baby’s Name Came From Her ‘Searching Cities On a Map’—What It Means

Wow, that’s cute. Paris Hilton’s baby’s name is gorgeous. The “Stars Are Blind” singer revealed in her new memoir the reasoning behind her new baby’s name and we can’t get enough of it!

Paris posted about her baby’s birth on January 24, 2023 on social media. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris made a statement to People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She announced the big news on her Instagram with a picture of baby hand holding her hand and captioned the post, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

In December 2022, she revealed her plans to have a family with Carter after they got married in February 2021. “We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she told the outlet. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

So how did Paris Hilton and Carter Reum figure out their baby’s name? Read more below.

What does Paris Hilton’s baby’s name mean?

What does Paris Hilton’s baby’s name mean? Paris revealed that her son’s name, Phoenix Barron, has a very special background. In her new memoir, This is Paris, she revealed, “If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.” She continued, “Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”

His middle name also has a lot of meaning to The Simple Life alum as she named it after her grandfather Barron Hilton. “He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day,” she explained. “So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”

In her iHeartRadio podcast, This is Paris, she also confessed that she didn’t want to share the news of her baby before he was born to anyone—not even her family. “As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we’re over the moon, so in love with him. We’re just so excited to start our family, and we can’t wait for you to see him.” She was really keen to “keeping everything really private.” She continued, “Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine.”

“So when we were talking about it, I really felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only,” Paris explained, noting it was “hard to keep that in.” She continued, “Because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but we were just nervous because if you tell a person, then they tell someone, and all the sudden, it’s in TMZ or Page Six, and I’ve had enough of my life like that,” she continued. “So Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently.” The first time that Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton met her grandson was a week after he was born. “When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” Paris shared. “She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless.” She concluded with a cute note about her son’s future“We are just so happy and feel so blessed. He is so perfect, and it’s amazing being a mom.”

In a statement to People , Kathy gushed about her son’s birth. “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.”

