The Best Looks From Paris Couture Week: Chanel, Dior, Versace, More

There’s so much to love about this time of year, but one of summer’s foremost delights (at least for fashion fans) is gawking over the gorgeous clothing showcased during Paris Haute Couture Week.

The fall/winter 2013 week started off on a high—and leggy—note, as Naomi Campbell opened the Atelier Versace show on Sunday looking every inch like the icon she is. This marked the first time since 1999 that the 43 year-old supermodel has appeared in a Versace show, after having been a regular since she was 16. Applause and a standing ovation ensued when Campbell returned to close the show in an intricately detailed skin-baring number representative of the collection as a whole, which Donatella Versace said was inspired by the black and white photography of the thirties.

At Christian Dior, creative director Raf Simons raised the bar once again by showing clothing that was original, beautiful, and thoroughly wearable (provided you have unlimited funds.) The collection was divided into four groups, each featuring elements distinct to Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa. For instance, The Americas group had a sporty aesthetic, with a nod to pop culture, while the clothing belonging to the Europe group had a more chic sensibility.

As expected, Karl Lagerfeld gave us plenty of jaw-dropping looks at Chanel, as he showcased designs inspired by his spring trip to Singapore. The theme was the “old and new world,” and the collection included plenty of medievel-style tunics in new world materials that were often paired with thigh-high suede boots, as well as stunning tweedy embroidery, and billowy evening dresses in tulle.

Peruse our gallery of the best looks from Paris Couture Week, which also include highlights from designers such as Giambattisa Valli, Armani Privé and Alexis Mabille.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Watch: Highlights From Chanel’s Haute Couture Runway Show

Rihanna Goes Braless, Shows Off Massive Tattoo At The Chanel Couture Show

Stunning Looks From Spring Couture Week: Chanel, Dior, Valentino, More