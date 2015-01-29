The Dreamiest Looks From the Paris Haute Couture Shows

The latest round of Haute Couture shows has just concluded in Paris for Spring 2015. And yes, while only the very richest women in the world buy these clothes (it’s been estimated that there are only around 4,000 couture customers in the world), it doesn’t hurt to dream, right?
From the knockout pastel organza gowns that hit the runway at Giambattista Valli to the most perfect of perfect tweed suits in electric colors on the runway at Chanel, these are the clothes that make it easy to fall in love with fashion.
Scroll through the gallery above for some of our favorite looks from the week, and tell us your favorites in the comments below!
This season marked the 10th anniversary of Armani Privé. Asia served as an influence for the collection, comprised of elegant clothes that real women can actually wear (that is if they can afford them). Detailing like an organza gown covered in feathers made some of the clothes knockouts.
Another look from Armani Privé.
Another look from Armani Privé.
Another look from Armani Privé.
Another look from Armani Privé.
Chanel's latest Haute Couture show felt like an electric garden party come to life. Clothes with poppy colors like yellow, orange, and pink stood out, while modern accessories like flat-sock booties and puffy beanies appealed to the next generation couture customer.
Another look from Chanel Haute Couture.
Another look from Chanel Haute Couture.
Another look from Chanel Haute Couture.
Another look from Chanel Haute Couture.
Dior designer Raf Simons put on a couture show that paid homage to David Bowie. The result? Retro rock n' roll haute couture.
Another look from Dior Haute Couture.
Another look from Dior Haute Couture.
Another look from Dior Haute Couture.
Another look from Dior Haute Couture.
Lebanese designer Elie Saab dedicated his latest haute couture show to his past. The designer, known for gowns that appeal to both Middle-Eastern royalty and Hollywood stars, didn't disappoint.
Another look from Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Another look from Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Another look from Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Another look from Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Jean Paul Gaultier's latest haute couture show was an ode to brides. Dubbed 61 Façons de Se Dire Oui, or 61 Ways to Say Yes, brides in Gaultier's world can wear anything from a lace bomber jacket and tulle ball skirt to a perfect pantsuit.
Another look from Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.
Another look from Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.
Another look from Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.
Another look from Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.
It was all about Romanticism on the runway at Valentino Haute Couture, with inspiration ranging from Shakespeare to Marc Chagall. We can't wait to see some of these gowns hit the red carpet.
Another look from Valentino Haute Couture.
Another look from Valentino Haute Couture.
Another look from Valentino Haute Couture.
Another look from Valentino Haute Couture.
Think of haute couture and the incredible bead encrusted gowns and layered organza cocktail frocks likely come to mind. Well, that is exactly what Giambattista Valli sent down his most recent Haute Couture runway.
Another look from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
Another look from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
Another look from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
Another look from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
Donatella Versace isn't about to say adieu to sex appeal just because she is showing couture. The looks on her latest runway were va-va-voom at their best.
Another look from Versace Atelier.
Another look from Versace Atelier.
Another look from Versace Atelier.
Another look from Versace Atelier.