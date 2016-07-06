A Gratuitous Gallery of the Most Jawdropping Gowns from Paris Couture

Sometimes, all you really need for a mid-week pick-me-up is to stare at a parade of drop-dead gorgeous dresses—and you’re in luck! With the Fall 2016 shows just wrapping up at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, those are in ample supply right now.
Ahead, see 50 of the stand-out looks from Chanel, Christian Dior, Elie Saab, and more—and place your bets now on which ones we’ll be seeing on the red carpet (that first Valentino gown has Cate Blanchett‘s name all over it).
Alberta Ferretti Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Armani Privé Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Armani Privé Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Atelier Versace Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Atelier Versace Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Christian Dior Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Christian Dior Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Christian Dior Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elie Saab Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elie Saab Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elie Saab Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Georges Chakra Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Georges Hobeika Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Georges Hobeika Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Guo Pei Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Guo Pei Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall 2016
Ralph & Russo
Rami Al Ali Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Tony Ward Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Tony Ward Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Valentino Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Valentino Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Valentino Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Valentino Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Viktor and Rolf Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016
ImaxTree