A Gratuitous Gallery of the Most Jawdropping Gowns from Paris Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, all you really need for a mid-week pick-me-up is to stare at a parade of drop-dead gorgeous dresses—and you’re in luck! With the Fall 2016 shows just wrapping up at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, those are in ample supply right now.

Ahead, see 50 of the stand-out looks from Chanel, Christian Dior, Elie Saab, and more—and place your bets now on which ones we’ll be seeing on the red carpet (that first Valentino gown has Cate Blanchett‘s name all over it).

1 of 50

Alberta Ferretti Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Armani Privé Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Armani Privé Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Atelier Versace Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Atelier Versace Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Chanel Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Chanel Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Christian Dior Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Christian Dior Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Christian Dior Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elie Saab Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Elsa Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Francesco Scognamiglio Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Georges Chakra Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Georges Hobeika Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Georges Hobeika Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Giambattista Valli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Giambattista Valli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Giambattista Valli Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Guo Pei Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Guo Pei Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall 2016

Photo: Ralph & Russo

Rami Al Ali Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Tony Ward Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Tony Ward Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Valentino Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Valentino Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Valentino Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Valentino Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Viktor and Rolf Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Yanina Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

