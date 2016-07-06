A Gratuitous Gallery of the Most Jawdropping Gowns from Paris Couture

Sometimes, all you really need for a mid-week pick-me-up is to stare at a parade of drop-dead gorgeous dresses—and you’re in luck! With the Fall 2016 shows just wrapping up at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, those are in ample supply right now.

Ahead, see 50 of the stand-out looks from Chanel, Christian Dior, Elie Saab, and more—and place your bets now on which ones we’ll be seeing on the red carpet (that first Valentino gown has Cate Blanchett‘s name all over it).