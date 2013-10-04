Stylist Natalie Decleve Shares Every Outfit She Wore During Paris Fashion Week

Natalie Decleve aka “Natty” is a stylist and fashion correspondent, living the fashionable life in Manhattan’s West Village. Her blog, Natty Style, is about more than just her own personal style (though there’s plenty of that!). It’s a space for gaining practical fashion and lifestyle tips, eyeballing shopping inspiration, and showcasing some of the most exciting new brands in the industry.

Recently, I got the chance to spend five days in Paris with my best friend during Paris Fashion Week. We burned the candle at both ends—shopping and show-going during the day; eating, drinking and attending parties at night. I did my best to sample all of the goat cheese crepes and macaroons in town, while simultaneously attempting to look presentable and get some work done. Did I succeed? Who knows, but I certainly had the time of my life!

So what does a gal wear for five days of exploring, frolicking, and Fashion Week events in arguably the chicest city in the world? Check it out, below:

A striped crop top and white pants are perfect for sightseeing and taking a boat ride on the Seine.

Get the look: Striped crop top; $8.80; Forever21.com, ALC white pants; $139; Barneys.com, Kors black ballet flats; $168; Yoox.com, Super sunglasses; $169; ShopBop.com

Try a front-tie shirt and skinny jeans for shopping and lunching in Le Marais.

Get the look: Comme des Garcons for Converse sneakers; $110; Barneys.com, Joie heart print blouse; $188; Nordstrom.com, Current/Elliot high waist skinny jeans; $198; FarFetch.com, Paul Smith red aviator sunglasses; $310; Zappos.com

A black cocktail dress and backwards pendant necklace is tres chic for dinner at George V.

Get the look: Low back black dress; $36; ASOS.com, horn pendant necklace; $795; Maiyet.com

Comfy and stylish—a cropped top and silk skirt are perfect for people-watching at Cafe de Flore.

Get the look: Black cropped top; $38; NastyGal.com, Barbara Bui black booties; $780; Intermix.com, horn pendant necklace; $795; Maiyet.com, bangles; $25 each; VanJewelry.com

Comfort is crucial when you’re taking in the Tulieries.

Get the look: Karen Zambos halter dress; $150; ShopBop.com, Nili Lotan cashmere cardigan; $479; FarFetch.com, Sigerson Morrison wedges; $225; Piperlime.com

The monochromatic trend is perfect for an art gallery opening and beyond.

Get the look: Cowl neck top; $950; Maiyet.com, James moto jeans; $211; JamesJeans.us, Barbara Bui black bootie; $780; Intermix.com

