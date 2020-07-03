Here’s How To Watch Haute Couture & Paris Fashion Week Live On YouTube This July

Scroll To See More Images

In case you were still holding out hope that Fashion Week would go on as it usually does—or at least with a little social distancing and mask-wearing—I apologize for bursting your bubble. Amidst a worldwide pandemic, there’s really just no actually safe way for fashion shows to continue on as they have in past years. Fortunately, though, things are going digital, and you’ll be able to watch both the Haute Couture and Paris Fashion Weeks in July 2020 on Youtube. Something is better than nothing, right?

Though we’ll all miss the excitement of which celebrities are invited to sit front row and what street style trends might emerge, the shows are—technically—still happening. Things will look much, much different for sure, but we’ll still get to watch as designers debut their new collections for Spring/Summer 2021 (a time when, we hope, things will feel a little less scary in the world). The designers already slated to participate are all fashion staples: Dior, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balmain, Dries Van Noten, Y/Project, Rick Owens, Palomo Spain—plus a few more, too. So while we’ll all be watching from home instead of in the audience, there will still be plenty of fashion to talk about during all of July.

Kicking off on July 6, you’ll be able to watch Haute Couture Fashion Week (a personal favorite) on Youtube’s fashion portal. Then, Men’s Fashion Week will start July 9 and finish up on July 13.There’s a full calendar and list of designers already available on the Paris Fashion Week website, so you can go ahead and start planning your own socially distance watch parties. Whether you choose to dress up in your street style best or stay in pajamas, you’ll still get to witness all the upcoming designs for next spring and summer—which is still a treat, even if it’s only online.