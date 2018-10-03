Where Everyone Went During Paris Fashion Week, Besides the Shows

Though clothing takes center stage during Paris Fashion Week, the PFW experience isn’t exclusively about runways, models and high-fashion ensembles. Sightseeing is on the menu—so is nightlife, gallery-hopping and a ton of delicious food.
In fact, a trip to Paris Fashion Week is a lot like any other trip to Paris (except your touristy ventures are punctuated by the occasional fashion show or celebrity spotting).
Now, you can’t control whether you score an invite to one of Paris’ exclusive runways. But you can get the rest of the fashion week experience—first, by allowing street style galleries and social media posts to take you on a vicarious tour of PFW. And then, by supplementing that experience with some in-real-life sightseeing of your own.
You might not be on the list for that incredible afterparty Joan Smalls posted on Instagram, but a lot of celeb-approved sites are guest list-free (read: open to the public).
Here, the 11 places celebs visited during Paris Fashion Week (aside from the shows, of course). And remember: Everyone’s schedule is packed during fashion week, so if your favorite stars managed to make time for these places during their hectic days, you know they’re worth checking out.
Place Vendrôme
Located in the 1st Arrondissement of Paris, this square is home to some of the best street style of fashion week. You might also want to pop by to visit l'Hôtel Ritz Paris, or to shop Cartier, Rolex or Chanel jewelry.
Photo:
Instagram/@princessnokia.
Restaurant l'Avenue
A known Parisian (hot-spot, l'Avenue attracts all kinds of celebrities. Eva Longoria was spotted there this season, and Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were there in May.
Photo:
Instagram @weworewhat.
Café de Flore
Café de Flore is one of the oldest coffee houses in Paris, once serving as a hub for famous artists, writers and philosophers (including Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway). Now, it's the place to be seen—especially if you're sitting outside.
Photo:
Instagram/@pamallier.
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
This 5-star, luxury hotel is a temporary home for fashion "it" girls like Sara Sampaio, Aimee Song and Negin Mirsalehi. This season, Song even filmed a video of herself getting ready for the Etam show in her Hôtel Plaza Athénée room, the hotel's hallways and the elevator.
Hôtel Plaza Athénée events and parties also draw a serious crowd during Paris Fashion Week.
Photo:
Instagram/@songofstyle.
Palais Garnier
Influencer Caroline Daur, model Coco Rocha, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard recently were spotted at the Paris Opera Ballet Gala during fashion week. The season just opened, and Karl Lagerfeld designed some of the stunning costumes.
Photo:
Instagram/@carodaur.
United States Embassy
The U.S. Embassy might not seem like a hub of nightlife, but when YouTube is hosting a kickoff party there—with musical guests like HAIM and Virgil Abloh—you can expect your favorite stars to show up in spades.
Photo:
Instagram/@derekblasberg.
Le Royal Monceau
Le Royal Monceau, a 5-star hotel in the 8th Arrondissement, hosted Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner this season. (And Karlie Kloss was spotted outside.)
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images.
Angelina Paris
Negin Mirsalehi's bee-based hair brand, Gisou, partnered with the famous tea house during PFW to launch a pop-up—complete with beauty products and delicious hot chocolate. (Romee Strijd showed up—NBD.)
When it's not being used as a pop-up, Angelina Paris draws crowds for its gorgeous desserts.
Photo:
Instagram/@negin_mirsalehi.
Loulou Restaurant at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs
With a view of the Louvre Pyramid, the Loulou Restaurant attracts fashion people day and night. Negin Mirsalehi, Romee Strijd and Victoria Beckham went for dinner during PFW, and Valentina and Chiara Ferragni had a late lunch there (as one does when in Europe, obviously).
Photo:
Instagram/@valentinaferragni.
Le Carmen
Le Carmen, a Parisian nightclub, saw tons of celebrity action this PFW, as Bella Hadid hosted a Chrome Hearts x Off White party there. Some of the attendees: musical artist Caroline Vreeland, influencer Caroline Daur, Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford, model Jordan Barrett, Virgil Abloh (who DJ'ed) and Jessie Jo Stark (who performed).
Photo:
Instagram/@moalturki.
Jardin des Tuileries
Le Jardin des Tuileries is already an iconic Parisian tourist destination, but Isabel Marant further elevated the stunning locale by showing her spring/summer 2019 collection there. (She hosted a party in the same location immediately after. A few of the attendees? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Amber Valletta and Duckie Thot.)
Photo:
Instagram/@kcdworldwide.