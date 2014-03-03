Street Style from Paris! 25 Gorgeous Snaps from the City of Lights

The fashion world has moved to Paris for the final stop on the Fashion Week—make that Fashion Month—train: Paris Fashion Week. From Dior and Givenchy to Nina Ricci and Lanvin, the various labels presenting during the week represent some of fashion’s biggest names, and the industry’s biggest editors and insiders hit the ground with panache.

Among these 25 chicer-than-chic outfits are exciting patterns and textures—from plaid on plaid to bold green leather—along with accessories like oversize fedoras, lace-up heels, colorful bags, and one blue flower crown.

From Anna Dello Russo and Miroslava Duma to Leandra Medine and Anya Ziourova, here are some of the best looks from the kick-off of Fashion Week in Paris.

Photography by Adam Katz Sinding