See All the Standout Street Style from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2017

You know that line from “Casablanca,” “We’ll always have Paris”? Well, same goes for Paris Fashion Week street style. The City of Light consistently delivers some of the best outfit inspiration from bloggers, models, editors, and influencers—snarky comments from Vogue be damned. (Of course, having backdrops like the Tuileries, the Eiffel Tower, and the Grand Palais doesn’t hurt.)

In the gallery below, see the best street-style looks from outside the shows at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2017, and check back, as we’ll be updating daily through October 5.