The Paris Fashion Week 2020 Street Style Proves Neutrals Are Anything but Boring

The last of the four main weeks of fashion month takes place in none other than sweet, beautiful Paris. (Imagine I’m saying that with a terrible French accent, please.) And while the shows of PFW have been absolutely stunning—especially the Saint Laurent show. Be still my heart!—so has the street style. From pops of neon to gorgeous neutrals, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style has proven to be just as good as any other fashion week’s. Are we even surprised?

When most of us think fashion, we don’t think of midwestern cities or the rural fields of Ireland (although both those locations are great). We typically think of big cities like New York, London, Milan and—especially—Paris. Paris universally known as one of the fashion capitals of the entire world, so it makes sense that the guests of Paris Fashion Week would live up to the stylish hype. These show attendees have come seriously dressed to impress, and perusing the looks is just as good as (if not better than) checking out your favorite designer’s runway show.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t note, however, the lack of diversity I noticed in the collection of street style photos I found. It’s 2020, and I don’t understand why women of color are not photographed nearly as much as white fashion week guests. I know plenty women of color attend Paris Fashion Week, and the photos do not reflect that. I said this in 2019, but I truly hope that next fashion month boasts a more diverse collection of street style babes, because seeing what people wear to the shows is one of my favorite pastimes. That being said, please enjoy some of my favorite street style looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020. Oui!

