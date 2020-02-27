The Paris Fashion Week 2020 Street Style Proves Neutrals Are Anything but Boring

The last of the four main weeks of fashion month takes place in none other than sweet, beautiful Paris. (Imagine I’m saying that with a terrible French accent, please.) And while the shows of PFW have been absolutely stunning—especially the Saint Laurent show. Be still my heart!—so has the street style. From pops of neon to gorgeous neutrals, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style has proven to be just as good as any other fashion week’s. Are we even surprised?
When most of us think fashion, we don’t think of midwestern cities or the rural fields of Ireland (although both those locations are great). We typically think of big cities like New York, London, Milan and—especially—Paris. Paris universally known as one of the fashion capitals of the entire world, so it makes sense that the guests of Paris Fashion Week would live up to the stylish hype. These show attendees have come seriously dressed to impress, and perusing the looks is just as good as (if not better than) checking out your favorite designer’s runway show.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t note, however, the lack of diversity I noticed in the collection of street style photos I found. It’s 2020, and I don’t understand why women of color are not photographed nearly as much as white fashion week guests. I know plentywomen of color attend Paris Fashion Week, and the photos do not reflect that. I said this in 2019, but I truly hope that next fashion month boasts a more diverse collection of street style babes, because seeing what people wear to the shows is one of my favorite pastimes. That being said, please enjoy some of my favorite street style looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020. Oui!
Aya & Ami Suzuki, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Lous and the Yakuza, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Charlotte Groeneveld in Dior, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Aleali May, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Maria Bernad, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guests, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Irene Kim in Marine Serre, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Tamara Kalinic in Dior, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Erica Pelosini, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Kiwi Lee in Dior, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Aidi Domenech, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Susie Bubble in Dior, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Romee Strijd, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Marie Bernad in Dior, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Sita Abellan, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Camila Coelho in Dior, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Guest, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
Leonie Hanne in Balenciaga, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020