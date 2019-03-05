StyleCaster
Every Head-Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Fashion month 2019 has been filled with jaw-dropping street style so far. If you’re like me, and you live for the wild ensembles guests of different fashion weeks put together, the street style from Paris Fashion Week 2019 will knock your socks off. Seriously, these Parisians—and those with the means to travel to Paris for PFW—are killing it in the fashion department. Maybe it’s the fact that Paris is one of the greatest fashion cities in the world, or maybe everyone is inspired by the beauty of fresh croissants (I know I would be), but whatever is influencing the style of these PFW guests, it’s working.

If you have to do something other than stuff your face with pastries while in Paris, attending Paris Fashion Week is the way to go. If the fact that Paris Fashion Week is, of course, in ~Paris~ is enough to make me want to hop on a plane before the festivities ends, then the impeccable street style I’ve been seeing is the cherry on top of this sartorial sundae. I’m not kidding when I say I’d pay for the airfare to Paris just to sit around and people-watch outside of PFW—that’s how good these street style looks are.

These Paris Fashion Week guests have embracing the wilder side of fashion—bold patterns, flashy sequins, statement sunglasses and neon galore. Unlike the street style in Milan, London and New York, there are a lot few puffer coats this time around. More guests are showing their skin out in the Parisian streets, and we’re here for it.

shutterstock 10123519ap Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

American Actor Lachlan Watson at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122705aw Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10123519ex Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10123519fm Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Editor and Model Erica Pelosini at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124106ac Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124106bt Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

British Blogger Susie Bubble at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109aq Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

German Blogger Caroline Daur at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109b Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109bp Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109g Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109gg Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109gr Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124109hw Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124141bg Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

Candace Marie at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124141bt Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124141bz Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

Guests at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173ai Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Designer Michelle Elie at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173ar Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173cl Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Influencer Lana El Sahely at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173cn Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173cy Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guests at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173dd Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173dm Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Writer and Influencer Landiana Cerciu at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173eo Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173ex Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Influencer Viktoria Rader at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124173i Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guests at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124220at Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

American Singer Kelela at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124220au Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Taiwanese Actress Tiffany Hsu at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124220az Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

American Influencer Reese Blutstein at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10124249ak Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Guests at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807fe 1 Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807af Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807aj Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807ay Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807cd Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807cw Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807el Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807fg Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807fp Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807fy Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807ax Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807cl Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807cz Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807dj Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807dz Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807e Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807eh Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807ev Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807fe Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807ge Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10120807gj Every Head Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

REX/Shutterstock.

Guest at Paris Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

