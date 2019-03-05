Every Head-Turning Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week 2019

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month 2019 has been filled with jaw-dropping street style so far. If you’re like me, and you live for the wild ensembles guests of different fashion weeks put together, the street style from Paris Fashion Week 2019 will knock your socks off. Seriously, these Parisians—and those with the means to travel to Paris for PFW—are killing it in the fashion department. Maybe it’s the fact that Paris is one of the greatest fashion cities in the world, or maybe everyone is inspired by the beauty of fresh croissants (I know I would be), but whatever is influencing the style of these PFW guests, it’s working.

If you have to do something other than stuff your face with pastries while in Paris, attending Paris Fashion Week is the way to go. If the fact that Paris Fashion Week is, of course, in ~Paris~ is enough to make me want to hop on a plane before the festivities ends, then the impeccable street style I’ve been seeing is the cherry on top of this sartorial sundae. I’m not kidding when I say I’d pay for the airfare to Paris just to sit around and people-watch outside of PFW—that’s how good these street style looks are.

These Paris Fashion Week guests have embracing the wilder side of fashion—bold patterns, flashy sequins, statement sunglasses and neon galore. Unlike the street style in Milan, London and New York, there are a lot few puffer coats this time around. More guests are showing their skin out in the Parisian streets, and we’re here for it.

