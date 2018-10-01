23 Head-Turning Street Style Looks from Paris Fashion Week

Here at StyleCaster, we live and die by the vicarious tour Fashion Week street style photos provide. While we cherish the ability to catch up on all the head-turning European runway moments we missed while we were, you know, here in America living our everyday lives, few things excite us more than the stuff that happens off the runway.

Don’t get us wrong, we love a good jaw-dropping fashion show moment. (Gigi Hadid’s finale look at Milan’s Moschino show, anyone?) It’s just that they’re more rare than common. And statement-making street style? Well, it’s more common than rare—practically lurking on every sidewalk when Fashion Month’s in full swing.

The beginning of Fashion Month took us to New York City, where style stars clung to the best of summer—sporting mismatched prints, colorful fabrics and all kinds of eye-catching bags. Then it was onto London, where the style remained much the same—summer with a hint of fall, though the cooler weather demanded heavier pieces and more layered silhouettes.

Milan served as a departure from this transitional norm, pushing the fashion needle toward something bolder and brighter. Looks sat at the intersection of office-appropriate ensembles and straight-up streetwear—a juxtaposition that created sartorial drama of the highest degree.

The month closed out in Paris, where street style felt like all of these things at once. New York’s saturated palette, tempered by fall textures. London’s layers lightened up in the surprisingly warm late September weather. And Milan’s avant-garde aesthetic made more casual, effortless and everyday.

Ahead, you can take your own vicarious tour of Paris Fashion Week through 23 head-turning street style ensembles. And be sure to take notes—these outfits offer an expert lesson in how to integrate the runways’ wildest trends into your own wardrobe.