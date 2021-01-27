These Paris Fashion Week SS21 Couture Looks Give Me So Much Serotonin

Scroll To See More Images

It’s safe to say Fashion Month will never be the same again—and I’m not going to lie, I really hate that for me. I love attending the shows and seeing all my fashionable friends line up outside for street style photos, but now that almost everything has gone digital and shows are small and socially-distanced, I’ll have to settle for catching the highlight reel online. Fortunately, the Paris Fashion Week SS21 Couture shows have been so good, I can hardly complain.

If you recall, I wasn’t exactly thrilled about the Paris Fashion Week SS21 shows, so I didn’t expect to be wowed by the couture shows, either. Call me a pessimist! I remember writing that it felt as though iconic brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel were losing touch with what made them popular in the first place, lost in a sea of trends they were hopeful for Gen Z streamers to notice.

Fortunately, couture is no place for basic bitch trends and my faves were back in action with looks that reminded me why I fell in love with fashion in the first place. Chanel blessed us with everything from tulle to tweed to embellished lace, Dior basically set their show in Regency-era London and gave me the Bridgerton fantasy I didn’t know I needed, and Iris van Herpen showed sculptural pieces that I’m personally demanding be placed in museums around the world for all to admire.

I can’t recap every single look from every incredible show, but I can wax poetic about my top faves. Read on for the very best looks from Paris Fashion Week SS21 Couture and pray that, one day, we can all attend shows again IRL, sans masks.

Chanel

This juicy reddish-pink skirt gave me chills when the model first walked out. Admittedly, I could do without the flower crown, but I’ll be thinking about the rest all damn week. Delicious!

Thissssss is just so very “I woke up like this and headed immediately to buy a Boy Bag,” and I’m here for it. The silky pajama top + tulle skirt combo is straight out of a very fashionable fever dream.

I wasn’t totally sure how I felt about this stomach-baring silhouette at first, but it grew on me pretty damn quickly. TBH, it’s hard to dislike anything in that perfectly-cloudy shade of gray tulle, you know?

Dior

Dior’s collection was serving major Bridgerton vibes, and I am definitely taking notes. This deep scoop neck dress layered on top of a sheer blouse with billowing sleeves? Yep, that does it for me.

This wonderful cape is probably my favorite piece of outerwear from any of the shows. Do you think it’d keep me warm on line for Trader Joe’s in New York City, or is this why my friends tell me I’m sometimes “doing too much”?

No no no, I don’t think you understand—I’m obsessed. It’s the sheer tulle hooded cape for me!

Schiaparelli

Multiple Schiaparelli pieces this season featured these defined abs. Contrasted by the ultra-femme pink bow, this look was my fave, hands-down.

This dress is what I like to imagine I look like when I fall gracefully onto my white sheets after a day of being a bad bitch. Anyone else?

Another all-white look, this one has the “key” to my heart—or, should I say, the lock. Quite a few locks, actually, including one very large lock-shaped handbag.

Giambattista Valli

The masters of tiered tulle have done it again, and although I’ve seen it before, I’ll happily see it a thousand more times. Cherry-red tulle is never a disappointment.

This is most definitely any goth bride’s total dream dress. Hell, I’m not a goth bride, but it’s kind of my dream dress, too. Veil and all, please.

Yes, it’s more tulle, but just look at that bountiful silhouette! One day I hope to know if these Valli masterpieces feel as frothy and fluffy as they look, or if they’re actually quite stiff.

Iris Van Herpen

Have I been sleeping on Iris van Herpen? The short answer is: Yes. The label launched back in 2007, and is known for sculpture-esque garments like the fiery dress above.

Speaking of fire, this collection featured quite a few elements. Tell me this is fabric and not moving water and I’ll struggle to believe you. Also, not to distract, but I’d love to own those shoes, too.

I feel like I’ve seen some version of this in my high school chemistry textbook, only van Herpen makes it seem way less gross and way more glam…

Valentino

Admittedly, Valentino failed to wow me this season, but this intricate coat of circles did earn some praise in my book.

This feels very “DJ Khaled goes shopping with Priyanka Chopra,” so like, I don’t love it—but I also really don’t hate it. In fact, I might absolutely have to have it.

Fine, I’ll say it: Didn’t Christian Siriano already make Ashley Graham wear this for Fall/Winter 2019? Why stick another model in a silver swim cap when it was only “meh” the first time??

Alexis Mabille

You’re lying if you say Emma Stone hasn’t already picked this out to wear to an award show red carpet (if those ever happen again, that is). This is everything a pretty pink gown should be and more.

Have I seen this ~unique~ silhouette before? Yep, sure have. Am I glad to see it again? Certainly, especially in this punchy shade of pear green.

Very kind of me to end with a banger, don’t you think? Sorry to my future husband, but this is definitely my wedding dress, so don’t even think about spilling champagne on my big feathered circles(???).